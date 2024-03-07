Open Menu

Admin Marks Deadline To Complete Projects In Multan

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Admin marks deadline to complete projects in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The district administration set May 30 as deadline to complete four kilometres- long Nawab Pur road costing Rs.500 million here.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadir paid visit to the site to review on-going progress on the road.

He ordered to expedite work in order to ensure that it got completed in the given timeframe.

He took briefing on carpeting and quality of Nawabpur Road with the adjacent Mati Tal road as well.

The DC ordered to the XEN, Gulam Nabi to complete both of the projects in stipulated time frame.

He instructed on ensuring transparency with quality as the top most priority of the projects.

Rizwan Kadir further said that Mati Tal road would be completed until end of the current fiscal year with Rs. 2 billion.

He said a roadmap of new schemes was being prepared as well to improve infrastructure of the city.

He directed to the Director Development Schemes, Mohammed Irfan, to personally look-after the projects to make sure that they were steady and in accordance with the policy devised by the district administration.

Related Topics

Visit Road Progress SITE Mohammed Irfan May Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s g ..

‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..

6 minutes ago
 Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

51 minutes ago
 Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflecti ..

Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood

2 hours ago
 PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allie ..

PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

5 hours ago
Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focu ..

Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security

14 hours ago
 Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for de ..

Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede

14 hours ago
 Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, n ..

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..

14 hours ago
 Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gan ..

Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused

14 hours ago
 US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'

US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'

14 hours ago
 Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Ban ..

Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Bank town

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan