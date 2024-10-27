Admin marks Kashmir Black Day to expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) A ceremony to express deep solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters and mark a solemn remembrance of the occupation of Jammu and Kashmir was held on Sunday in Code District Assembly Hall Blambat.

The ceremony was held under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Gohar Ali and Assistant Commissioner Timargara Zaid Safi.

The Kashmir Black Day program was attended by District Youth Officer Malik Shehzad Tariq, Principal Government High School Blombat Saleem Khan, Government High School Mian Banda Vice Principal Abdul Wadud Khan, Shahzad Durrani District In-charge Civil Defense, T.M. Officers of the representative departments of Timergara, civil defense volunteers, teachers, students, media representatives, civil society, human rights activists, social worker Malik Zia-ul-Haq and the public participated in large numbers.

The official start of the ceremony began with the recitation from the Holy Quran. The district administration presented a documentary on Kashmir Black Day while school children presented songs, poems and speeches.

The participants observed a minute's silence to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and support their right to self-determination. The chief guest of the program while throwing detailed light on October 27 Black Day said that India violated international laws by illegally occupying Kashmir on October 27, 1948.

The participants noted that the special status of Kashmir was abolished through Articles 370 and 35A, due to which Kashmiris are confined in their homes to date. The international community should play a fair role regarding Kashmir and ensure the implementation of its resolutions, they urged.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Timargara said that India is openly violating international human rights in Occupied Kashmir.

He said that mountains of oppression have been breaking down on Kashmiris for many years. "We assure our Kashmiri brothers that the people of Pakistan standing by your side will continue to support your stand", he said.

The speakers said that the Indian government is settling the retarded employees in Occupied Kashmir by luring them with some privileges so that in some way the majority of Muslims in Occupied Kashmir can be converted into a minority.

District Youth Officer Shahzad Khan said the purpose of observing this Black Day is to assure the Kashmiri brothers that all Pakistanis especially the youth will raise their voices for Kashmir at every forum.

Appreciation certificates and trophies were distributed among the school children for presenting good speeches and songs.

