Admin Monitoring Exam Centers To Ensure Merit, Transparency
Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2024 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Chairman, Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE) has said that the district administration on the directives of the Chief Secretary Punjab was monitoring the 9th first annual examination 2024 centers to ensure merit and transparency.
According to a RBISE spokesman, Chairman RBISE, Mohammad Adnan Khan had visited various exam centers in connection with 9th First Annual Examination 2024 and reviewed all the arrangements.
The Chairman visited Government Graduate College Choasidan Shah, Government Boys and Girls Higher Secondary School Basharat, Government Boys and Girls Higher Secondary School Sehgalabad, Government Boys and Girls High School Khanpur, Govt. Boys and Girls High School Malhal Mughlan.
On complaints about non-implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the board in Government Graduate College Choasidan Shah Exam Center, the chairman immediately suspended the staff and appointed new invigilators.
The Chairman ordered the authorities to take departmental action against the arrested accused.
The Chairman said that on the instructions of Chief Secretary Punjab, the administrations of the respective districts were monitoring the examination centers established in the districts and tehsils of the division on daily basis.
The spokesman further informed that Deputy Commissioner, (DC) Chakwal Madam Qaratul Ain, District Police Officer, Chakwal Samiullah Farooq, DC Attock, Rao Atif, DC Murree, Zaheer Shirazi and Assistant Commissioners of various tehsils also visited various examination centers and reviewed the arrangements.
The Assistant Commissioner, Noorpur Kallar Kahar caught the staff at govt. boys high school red handed for allowing the students to use unfair means. A FIR had been lodged against the Superintendent and all the staff and recommendation was also forwarded to the authorities concerned for a departmental inquiry.
He informed that Controller of Examinations, RBISE, Prof. Sajid Mehmood Farooqui visited Govt. High School Kasran, Govt. High School Nara, Govt. High School Toba Domail, Govt. High School Khanda and Govt. High School Jafar in connection with the 9th First Annual Examination 2024.
All the examination centers were being closely monitored, he said adding, strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against cheating mafia.
The spokesman informed that the examination staff of two examination centers, Choasidan Shah and Noorpur Kallar Kahar, had been suspended and new staff was appointed to ensure merit and transparency.
