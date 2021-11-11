UrduPoint.com

Admin Notifies Rs 10 Rate Of Roti, Rs 13 Naan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 04:46 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali has notified the rates of Roti and Naan and directed the authorities concerned to launch operation against the violators of the official rates

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali has notified the rates of Roti and Naan and directed the authorities concerned to launch operation against the violators of the official rates.

The administration has fixed Rs 10, price of 100 grams Pateri Roti and Rs 13, rate of 120 grams Khameri Roti and Naan.

According to a district administration spokesman, the Price control magistrate on the directives of DC had conducted raids to check prices of Roti and Naan in different areas and took action against the profiteers.

FIRs were lodged against five nanbais in Naseerabad and New Town police stations for violating the official rates, she added.

The administration also notified the rate of imported sugar, Rs 90 per kg, local sugar Rs 89.75 and Chakki Ata, wheat flour Rs 58 per kg.

A large quantity of imported sugar had been made available in the open market in Rawalpindi district.

Strict instructions had been issued to the price magistrates to implement the official rates of sugar in the open market and take action in accordance with the law against the violators.

She informed that rate of chakki atta was for the whole Rawalpindi district and would remain intact unless and until revised. However, the shopkeepers of Kahuta, Taxila and Kallar Syedan Sub divisions were allowed to charge Rs.1 above notified rate and the shopkeepers of Murree and Kotli Sattian Sub-division were allowed to charge Rs.2 more than the notified rates.

All-out efforts were being made to ensure supply of food items to the citizens on affordable rates. The raids would continue and the profiteers would face the music, she added.

/395

