Admin Officers Appointed In 42 Police Stations In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:37 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :SSP Admin & Security Mirza Anjum Kamal appointed admin officers in 42 police stations in the district.
A police spokesman on Friday said that Fareedud Din had been appointed as admin officer in Civil Line police station, Amjad Yaseen in Rail Bazaar police station, Nadeem Zahid in Kotwali police station, Javaid Iqbal in Jhang Bazaar police station, Qandeel Mushtaq in Women police station, Shehzad Aslam in Gulberg police station, Rizwan Ali in Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station, Muhammad Naseer in Raza Abad police station, Muhammad Afzal in People's Colony police station, Muhammad Sarwar in Madina Town police station, Muhammad Naeem in Sargodha Road police station, Muhammad Elyas Babar in Mansoorabad police station,, Arif Naeem in Nishatabad police station, Khurram Shehzad in Millat Town police station, Sajid Aleem in Chak Jhumra police station, Iftikhar Hussain in Sahianwala police station, Chan Pir Shah in FIEDMC police station, Zulfiqar Ali in Batala Colony police station, Qasim Umar in D-Type Colony police station.
Muhammad Imran had been appointed in Factory Area police station, Muhammad Irfan in Samanabad police station, Mudassar Hafeez in Dijkot police station, Sajid Ali in Sadar police station, Shoiab Ihtesham in Thikriwala police station, Asif Nadeem in Sandal Bar police station, Muhammad Tanveer in City Jaranwala police station, Muhammad Nawaz in Sadar Jaranwala police station, Ejaz Hussain in Sitiana police station, Zafar Iqbal in Rodala Road police station, Tasawar Hayat in Lundianwala police station, Parvaiz Asif in Khurarianwala police station, Maqsoodul Hasan in Balochni police station, Aqil Hussain in City Sammundri police station, Ghulam Muhayud Din in Sadar Sammundri police station, Muhammad Aslam in Mureedwala police station, Muhammad Irfan in Tarkhani police station, Nasir Ahmad Khan in City Tandlianwala police station,Sajid Bashir in Sadar Tandlianwala police station, Muhammad Mujahid in Bahlak police station, Farooq Ahmad in Kurr police station, Sher Bahadur Nasir in Garh police station and Muhammad Ehsan had been appointedin Mamonkanjan police station.