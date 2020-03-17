UrduPoint.com
Admin Officers Directed To Deal Profiteers With Iron Hands

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 05:41 PM

Admin officers directed to deal profiteers with iron hands

In light of the directives of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Orakzai, Wasil Khan Khattak has directed the officers of the district administration to deal those involved in hoarding and black-marketing in wake of the pandemic with iron hands

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :In light of the directives of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Orakzai, Wasil Khan Khattak has directed the officers of the district administration to deal those involved in hoarding and black-marketing in wake of the pandemic with iron hands.

In an official statement issued here Tuesday, he said that special teams have been constituted for the facilitation of the people and monitoring of the prices of food items and hoarding. He has directed stern action against black-marketers and hoarders to guarantee the provision of cheap and quality to the people without any interruption.

In this connection, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Upper and Lower Orakzai visited different bazaars and checked prices and quality of the edibles. He warned of taking stern action against those involved in hoarding and profiteering.

Meanwhile, a meeting was also held with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kohat, Bashir Ahmad in the chair discussed the prevention of the hoarding of edibles in emergency situation due to Corona virus in the district.

The meeting decided to present the list of those shopkeepers having record of hoarding so the administrative officers and Food Department keep surveillance over them. Similarly, inspection scheduled prepared in this regard should be shared with district administration.

The meeting also decided to issue directives of all traders to install visible signboards on their sale points and stores to differentiate between hoarding and legal stores within a period of ten days. The passage of the expiry would be followed by imposition of penalties on all such unlabeled stores and godowns.

