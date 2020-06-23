Admin officers gear up dengue surveillance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :An anti-dengue drive, launched by the district administration, is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points of the provincial capital.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasirullah Ranjha Tuesday visited Union Council 95 where he checked the field staff working in streets for indoor dengue surveillance.

He observed the attendance and performance of dengue squad, deputed on field duty in the areas.

The AC Model Town said that for making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he added that citizens should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.