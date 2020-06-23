UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Admin Officers Gear Up Dengue Surveillance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 05:40 PM

Admin officers gear up dengue surveillance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :An anti-dengue drive, launched by the district administration, is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points of the provincial capital.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasirullah Ranjha Tuesday visited Union Council 95 where he checked the field staff working in streets for indoor dengue surveillance.

He observed the attendance and performance of dengue squad, deputed on field duty in the areas.

The AC Model Town said that for making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he added that citizens should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

Related Topics

Dengue Water

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 23 ..

18 seconds ago

French clubs vote to maintain 20-team Ligue 1, Ami ..

19 seconds ago

16 COVID-19 cases found from Russia-flagged ship i ..

21 seconds ago

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture ho ..

22 seconds ago

TikTok joins EU code of conduct on disinformation

25 seconds ago

Main candidates in Malawi's presidential election ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.