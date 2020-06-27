UrduPoint.com
Admin Officers Gear Up Dengue Surveillance

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 06:26 PM

Anti-dengue drive launched by the district administration, is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points of the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Anti-dengue drive launched by the district administration, is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points of the provincial capital.

Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rasheed on Saturday visited Pajian and various areas of Raiwind where he checked the field staff working in streets for indoor dengue surveillance.

He observed the attendance and performance of dengue squad deputed on field duty in the areas.

The AC Raiwind said that for making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he added that citizens should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or withstagnant water. He directed the staff to gear up dengue sprayin the area.

