Open Menu

Admin Opens Roads Of Murree After Heavy Snowfall

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Admin opens roads of Murree after heavy snowfall

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Murree administration on Thursday opened all the roads for vehicular traffic after the Wednesday night heavy snowfall.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, the ‘Pulgaran’ toll plaza and the main road of Murree had been opened for tourists.

After snowfall in Murree, all the roads had been restored for traffic as snow had been removed using heavy machinery, he added.

The DC said that the district administration was providing all possible facilities to the tourists, he said adding, that the administration on Wednesday night used all available resources to clear blocked roads due to heavy snowfall.

Agha Zaheer said that the administration was committed to facilitating the tourists and working round the clock to promote tourism in Murree.

The business circles of Murree should also provide all possible support to the tourists, he said and also lauded the steps taken by the business community of Murree to provide relief to the tourists.

He appreciated the step under which ‘Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran’ Murree and Hotel Association on Wednesday night shared the contact numbers on social media to help and assist the tourists.

The administration was also taking all possible steps to promote tourism and facilitate the tourists, Agha Zaheer added.

Related Topics

Snow Business Murree Social Media Hotel Road Traffic All

Recent Stories

India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakis ..

India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakistan: FO

51 minutes ago
 ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday f ..

ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday for elections

2 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England o ..

Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4

2 hours ago
 PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

3 hours ago
 Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict ..

Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi

3 hours ago
 ECP to review law and order situation in two provi ..

ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today

4 hours ago
Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakista ..

Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

7 hours ago
 First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khur ..

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest

16 hours ago
 EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

16 hours ago
 Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan