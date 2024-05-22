Open Menu

Admin, PESCO To Launch Joint Operation Against Power Pilferers, Defaulters

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 07:38 PM

District administration and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) will launch a joint operation against the pilferage of electricity, recovery of arrears and kunda mafia in the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) District administration and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) will launch a joint operation against the pilferage of electricity, recovery of arrears and kunda mafia in the district.

On the directives of the provincial government a joint meeting of the officers of district administration and PESCO was held here on Wednesday with Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) in the chair.

Besides, officers of the district administration, Superintending Engineer (SE) Peshawar Circle, SE Khyber and Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs), other officials concerned also attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting discussed in detail the prevention of power pilferage, recovery of arrears from defaulters and kunda mafia.

Speaking to the participants of the meeting, the Additional Deputy Commissioner assured full cooperation to PESCO authorities in the operation against power pilferers and recovery of outstanding arrears from the defaulters.

It was decided in the meeting an operation against power theft, recovery of arrears and kunda mafia would begin across the district from Thursday (May 23).

During the operation, the Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) and other officials of PESCO concerned will carry an operation under the supervision of the officers of district administration and beside action against kunda mafia, the recovery of arrears will also be ensured.

The operation will continue till the recovery of the arrears from all defaulters and eradication of kunda mafia in the district.

Not only formal FIRs will be registered against power pilferers, rather such elements will also be arrested to initiate the process of legal proceedings against them.

