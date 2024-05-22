Admin, PESCO To Launch Joint Operation Against Power Pilferers, Defaulters
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 07:38 PM
District administration and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) will launch a joint operation against the pilferage of electricity, recovery of arrears and kunda mafia in the district
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) District administration and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) will launch a joint operation against the pilferage of electricity, recovery of arrears and kunda mafia in the district.
On the directives of the provincial government a joint meeting of the officers of district administration and PESCO was held here on Wednesday with Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) in the chair.
Besides, officers of the district administration, Superintending Engineer (SE) Peshawar Circle, SE Khyber and Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs), other officials concerned also attended the meeting.
The participants of the meeting discussed in detail the prevention of power pilferage, recovery of arrears from defaulters and kunda mafia.
Speaking to the participants of the meeting, the Additional Deputy Commissioner assured full cooperation to PESCO authorities in the operation against power pilferers and recovery of outstanding arrears from the defaulters.
It was decided in the meeting an operation against power theft, recovery of arrears and kunda mafia would begin across the district from Thursday (May 23).
During the operation, the Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) and other officials of PESCO concerned will carry an operation under the supervision of the officers of district administration and beside action against kunda mafia, the recovery of arrears will also be ensured.
The operation will continue till the recovery of the arrears from all defaulters and eradication of kunda mafia in the district.
Not only formal FIRs will be registered against power pilferers, rather such elements will also be arrested to initiate the process of legal proceedings against them.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
Hasan Ali dropped from T20I squad over poor performance
Courts award jail terms to three drug peddlers in separate cases
Joint session on heatwave awareness held
Ayub Teaching Hospital hosts World Fistula Day event
IG Punjab declares CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana best commander
Arab praise as Ireland, Norway, Spain recognise Palestinian state
Under training ASsP of 50th Common visit CPO
New findings illuminate details about SW China ancient capital
Academic Staff of QAU meet Chairman HEC
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi writes letter to CM for appointin ..
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews prison reforms
IGP Punjab inaugurates upgraded Khadimat Center Liaquat Bagh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Courts award jail terms to three drug peddlers in separate cases8 minutes ago
-
Joint session on heatwave awareness held8 minutes ago
-
Ayub Teaching Hospital hosts World Fistula Day event8 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab declares CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana best commander4 minutes ago
-
Under training ASsP of 50th Common visit CPO4 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi writes letter to CM for appointing VCs at 25 KP unive ..4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews prison reforms4 minutes ago
-
IGP Punjab inaugurates upgraded Khadimat Center Liaquat Bagh4 minutes ago
-
CM reviews revamping of Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi4 minutes ago
-
Lahore police registered over 13,000 cases against electricity thieves3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of student’s torture by cleric3 minutes ago
-
People do not know importance, benefits of voting: DEC Larkana3 minutes ago