Admin planning to construct parking plazas in commercial areas to ease traffic flow

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Capt.(r) Muhammad Mehmood has said that the administration is planning to construct parking plazas in commercial areas of Rawalpindi city aimed at resolving traffic issues on the city roads.

According to a spokesman, a tender has been awarded for construction of a parking cum commercial plaza at Children Park Commercial Market, Satellite Town. Construction work on the project would also be started soon, he added.

He said, the Commissioner had directed the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to award contract of Raja Bazaar Fawara Chowk within shortest possible time frame.

He also instructed the authorities concerned to inform him about progress on hiring of transaction advisor for Jinnah Road, Bani Market and Fifth Road, Commercial Market parking plazas, he added.

He said, the administration was well aware of the difficulties being faced by the citizens due to traffic mess, adding, the district administration was making efforts for construction of parking plazas and underpasses to resolve traffic issues on city roads.

Rawalpindi is one of the biggest cities of the country and due to urbanization, traffic load on the city roads was increasing day by day, he said adding, the administration is considering different proposals to construct parking plazas in various congested commercial areas of the city including Kutchery Chowk, Fawara Chowk, Jinnah Road, Ghazni Market, Bani Market and Commercial Market.

Once constructed, the parking plazas would not only help ease traffic flow on the roads but also flourish businesses of the shopkeepers, he added.