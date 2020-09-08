UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Admin Planning To Construct Parking Plazas In Commercial Areas To Ease Traffic Flow

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

Admin planning to construct parking plazas in commercial areas to ease traffic flow

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Capt.(r) Muhammad Mehmood has said that the administration is planning to construct parking plazas in commercial areas of Rawalpindi city aimed at resolving traffic issues on the city roads.

According to a spokesman, a tender has been awarded for construction of a parking cum commercial plaza at Children Park Commercial Market, Satellite Town. Construction work on the project would also be started soon, he added.

He said, the Commissioner had directed the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to award contract of Raja Bazaar Fawara Chowk within shortest possible time frame.

He also instructed the authorities concerned to inform him about progress on hiring of transaction advisor for Jinnah Road, Bani Market and Fifth Road, Commercial Market parking plazas, he added.

He said, the administration was well aware of the difficulties being faced by the citizens due to traffic mess, adding, the district administration was making efforts for construction of parking plazas and underpasses to resolve traffic issues on city roads.

Rawalpindi is one of the biggest cities of the country and due to urbanization, traffic load on the city roads was increasing day by day, he said adding, the administration is considering different proposals to construct parking plazas in various congested commercial areas of the city including Kutchery Chowk, Fawara Chowk, Jinnah Road, Ghazni Market, Bani Market and Commercial Market.

Once constructed, the parking plazas would not only help ease traffic flow on the roads but also flourish businesses of the shopkeepers, he added.

Related Topics

Road Traffic Ghazni Bani Rawalpindi Progress Market

Recent Stories

Punjab IGP Shoaib Dastagir transferred

12 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar plays cricket with boys in Lahore’ ..

51 minutes ago

Nine major train mishaps occurred from Aug 2018 to ..

1 minute ago

One died, five injured in road accident

1 minute ago

1,500 spectators allowed at French Open per day, p ..

1 minute ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.