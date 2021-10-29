UrduPoint.com

Admin, Police Joint Flag March In City

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

Admin, police joint flag march in city

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Police and district administration undertook out a joint flag march in the city on Friday in line with monitoring and keeping the security arrangements in tact and to maintain law and order.

Led by District Police Officer Muhammad Ali Waseem and deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the jointflag march began from DPO Office and concluded at the same point after passing through different city areas, says an official release.

DPO said that police was fully alert to protect the life and property of the people and peace would be maintained with joinmt effoprts of police and administration and active cooperation of the people.

District police, traffic police, elite force, Haidar squad, Rescue 1122 and district administration were part of the motorcade that participated in the flag march.

