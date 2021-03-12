Admin, political leadership committed for development of city: Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioners Javed Akhtar Mahmood Friday said that divisional administration and political leadership was committed for development and progress of the city.

During a meeting held with member national and provincial assemblies here, the commissioner said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was paying special focus on development of the South Punjab.

He said that different mega projects have been started in the division after consultation with local public representatives.

He said the development package was being spent by keeping in view the facilitation of the people.

The commissioner briefed the political leadership about the ongoing development projects of the city.

MNA Ahmed Hassan Dehar, MPAs Saleem Labar, Abdullah Tariq and Wasif Raan expressed their satisfaction on the steps being taken by divisional administration for public facilitation. They assured their full support for development of the city.