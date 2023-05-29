UrduPoint.com

Admin Prepares Plan To Remove Encroachments From IJP Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Admin prepares plan to remove encroachments from IJP road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The district administration has prepared a comprehensive plan to remove encroachments from IJP Road near 'Mandi Mor.' According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta during a visit to IJP Road checked illegal transport terminals near Pirwadhai General Bus Stand.

The commissioner during the visit also checked the plantation sites and saplings planted after removal of the encroachments on IJP road, she said adding, the plants were also raised at a plot retrieved from the possession of an illegal bus terminal near 'Mandi Mor.' During the visit, he also reviewed the progress of anti-encroachment operation and visited a mosque being constructed in an illegal transport bus terminal at the government's land near 'Mandi Mor.

' The commissioner inspected several encroachments in Faizabad to Peshawar Mor area.

The spokesperson informed that due to special efforts of the commissioner, Islamabad administration was fully cooperating with the administration of Rawalpindi to remove encroachments from IJP road.

She said that the administration on the directives of the Commissioner Rawalpindi division had prepared third phase of anti-encroachment plan to remove encroachments and take strict action against encroachment mafia.

