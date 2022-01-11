UrduPoint.com

Admin Provides 9800 Food Packets To Tourists In Murree

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2022 | 05:33 PM

Admin provides 9800 food packets to tourists in Murree

Rawalpindi district administration has provided 9800 cooked food packets to tourists in Murree during Jan 7 to 11

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district administration has provided 9800 cooked food packets to tourists in Murree during Jan 7 to 11.

According to a district administration spokesman, 650 blankets and 9500 packets of dry fruits were also distributed.

He informed that the district administration and Provincial Disaster Management Authority were conducting a survey in far-flung areas of Murree to supply food items to the residents.

He said that 1100 ration packets of 20 kg were ready which would be distributed among the local population.

