Admin provides all possible facilities to tourists in Murree: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta has said that the administration had provided all possible facilities to the tourists in Murree, particularly during Eid ul Fitr holidays.

He informed that special arrangements including security and traffic were made for the summer season. The tourist facilitation centres were also set up to facilitate the citizens and coordinated efforts were made to help and assist the visitors during Eid ul Fitr holidays, he added.

The administration was trying to provide all possible facilities to the tourists while the Wi-Fi CCTV cameras were being installed in all areas to ensure the security of the tourists.

He further informed that illegal constructions and substandard carpeting of the roads were being investigated and strict action would be taken against those found indulged in any violation.

There was no ban on constructions but the scrutiny of the maps was being conducted, he added.

He said, there was a severe shortage of parking plazas in Murree and the Punjab government was paying special attention to the issue so that good and quality car parking plazas could be constructed.

Strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against hotels that illegally utilized the parking lots in violation of the rules, he said adding, the allocated parking spaces would be got opened to address the parking issues.

The Commissioner said that 350 approved building maps were being investigated and action would be taken against those who passed the maps in violation of the rules.

According to an administration spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division accompanied by Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali Shah and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema during a visit to Murree reviewed all the arrangements made to facilitate tourists.

The Commissioner also visited the facilitation centres, control room, hospital and reviewed cleanliness arrangements made by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, traffic arrangements finalized by City Traffic Police and security arrangements.

He appreciated the performance of the administration and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by Traffic Police, Rescue-1122, Tourism and Health departments, Civil Defence and other departments concerned to help and assist the tourists.

The Commissioner said negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.

He said that all resources should be utilized for the convenience of tourists.

He added that the police and the administration should fully be prepared to deal with any situation.

He said that the best arrangements were made for the tourists coming to Murree to enjoy the beautiful weather.

The RPO said that police had provided the best security and guidance to the citizens coming to Murree on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

He said that the Murree Tourism Police contingent had been working day and night to help, guide and protect the tourists.

He also commended the traffic wardens and tourism police personnel on duty in Murree and said that along with maintaining law and order, the convenience and guidance of tourists should be given priority.

