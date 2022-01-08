UrduPoint.com

Admin Provides Food Packets, Blankets To Stranded Tourists

January 08, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration on Saturday provided food, dry fruits and blankets to the stranded tourists in Murree.

According to a district administration spokesman, over 7000 food packets, more than 200 blankets and 3500 packets of dry fruits were provided to the stranded tourists in different areas of Murree.

Four medical camps had also been set up in Murree, he added.

Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali and Assistant Commissioner, Murree were present in the field and supervising the relief and rescue operations which would continue till all the stranded tourists were evacuated, he informed.

