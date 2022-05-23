UrduPoint.com

Admin Re-launches Operation Against Illegal Rickshaws, Loaders

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2022 | 12:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :After the expiry of a grace period, the district administration has decided to re-launch the operation against illegal rickshaws and loader motorcycles in the district from Monday.

The district administration said after the launching of an operation against the illegal three-wheelers on the directives of the provincial government, a ban has been imposed on manufacturing, sale and purchase of rickshaws and loader motorcycles even having a lifetime registration in the district.

For the purpose, the owners were given a grace period to remove their vehicles from the roads, however owing to non-compliance of the directive, the district administration decided to re-launch operation against the illegal three wheelers.

During an earlier operation, the administration had confiscated scores of such vehicles but due to the month of Ramadan, the operation was stopped on the request of transporters. The owners of the three wheelers were offered a period of one month to voluntarily remove their vehicles.

The district administration said ten days extra have been passed after the expiry of the deadline and the grace period has shown no encouraging results, rather the numbers of these vehicles have been further enhanced prompting the administration to re-launch the operation from Monday.

