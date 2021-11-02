Admin receives 135 complaints at Revenue Awami Khidmat Katcheries

Revenue Awami Khidmat Katcheries received 135 complaints from all Tehsils of Rawalpindi district to resolve problems of the people at their door steps

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Revenue Awami Khidmat Katcheries received 135 complaints from all Tehsils of Rawalpindi district to resolve problems of the people at their door steps.

A spokesman of district administration said 119 complaints were resolved at the spot while for 16 remaining complaints instructions were issued to the authorities concerned with direction to resolve the issues within shortest time.

The citizens recorded their complaints including issuance of domicile, Fard, registry, income certificate, execution of individual, execution of transfers and other revenue matters.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali also held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here which was attended among others by a large number of citizens while on the occasion, officers concerned including Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Usman Ashraf and Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters, Abdullah Mahmood were also present.

The DC also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued on the spot orders to the officers concerned. The DC received applications from senior citizens and women on priority and issued necessary orders.

Muhammad Ali said Chief Minister Usman Bazar wanted to solve the problems related to revenue on priority basis and all the revenue officers had been directed to resolve the problems of the citizens particularly of revenue at the earliest.

He said the officers should also personally listen to the problems of the citizens on daily basis.

On the occasion, the DC said purpose for holding such meetings was to resolve grievances of the people at the earliest to provide relief to the citizens.

