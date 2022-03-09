UrduPoint.com

Admin Retrieves 124 Kanal State Land During Anti-encroachment Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2022 | 07:13 PM

Admin retrieves 124 kanal state land during anti-encroachment drive

Rawalpindi district administration on Wednesday retrieved 124 kanal of state land of Evacuee Trust Property Board from illegal possession in Mohra Bakhtaan, Kallar Syedan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district administration on Wednesday retrieved 124 kanal of state land of Evacuee Trust Property board from illegal possession in Mohra Bakhtaan, Kallar Syedan.

According to a district administration spokesman, Assistant Commissioner, Kallar Syedan Rameesha Javaid in an anti-encroachment drive has retrieved 124 kanal of government land from the land grabber worth over Rs 68 million.

He informed that the authorities concerned had been directed to recover the government land from the possession of the land grabbers and encroachment mafia.

The operation would continue and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the land grabbers, he added.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Kallar Syedan From Government Million

Recent Stories

Court adjourns reference against Shahid Khaqan til ..

Court adjourns reference against Shahid Khaqan till Mar 16

14 seconds ago
 PA body discusses CDDP, setting up of illegal hous ..

PA body discusses CDDP, setting up of illegal housing societies

16 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks Swiss consultant's repo ..

Islamabad High Court seeks Swiss consultant's report from PEMRA

17 seconds ago
 Woman among 3 dacoits arrested

Woman among 3 dacoits arrested

19 seconds ago
 49 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

49 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

22 seconds ago
 Ireland offers leukaemia treatment hopes for young ..

Ireland offers leukaemia treatment hopes for young Ukrainian boy

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>