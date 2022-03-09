Admin retrieves 124 kanal state land during anti-encroachment drive

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district administration on Wednesday retrieved 124 kanal of state land of Evacuee Trust Property board from illegal possession in Mohra Bakhtaan, Kallar Syedan.

According to a district administration spokesman, Assistant Commissioner, Kallar Syedan Rameesha Javaid in an anti-encroachment drive has retrieved 124 kanal of government land from the land grabber worth over Rs 68 million.

He informed that the authorities concerned had been directed to recover the government land from the possession of the land grabbers and encroachment mafia.

The operation would continue and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the land grabbers, he added.