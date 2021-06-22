UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Admin Retrieves 14 Marla Land From Encroachers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 02:59 PM

Admin retrieves 14 marla land from encroachers

The Rawalpindi district administration has retrieved nearly 14-marla land near Jhanda Chichi from encroachment mafia

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi district administration has retrieved nearly 14-marla land near Jhanda Chichi from encroachment mafia.

The anti-encroachment operation was conducted with the help of a heavy police force.

The district administration also demolished concrete structures constructed at the encroached land.

According to a district administration spokesman, a report was compiled by the revenue officers about the encroached state land near Jhanda Chichi for which the operation was launched.

A case has also been lodged against the encroachers.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Govt once again asks opposition to sit and work to ..

5 minutes ago

FM dares India 'an open challenge' to hold poll on ..

53 seconds ago

Beijing's foreign trade reaches 1.15 trln yuan in ..

55 seconds ago

Health deptt resumes coronavirus vaccination

58 seconds ago

KP government to establish marble city in Buner

59 seconds ago

Concerns Regarding Violation of Non-Vaccinated Peo ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.