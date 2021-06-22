Admin retrieves 14 marla land from encroachers

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi district administration has retrieved nearly 14-marla land near Jhanda Chichi from encroachment mafia.

The anti-encroachment operation was conducted with the help of a heavy police force.

The district administration also demolished concrete structures constructed at the encroached land.

According to a district administration spokesman, a report was compiled by the revenue officers about the encroached state land near Jhanda Chichi for which the operation was launched.

A case has also been lodged against the encroachers.