Admin Retrieves 14 Marla Land From Encroachers
Tue 22nd June 2021 | 02:59 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi district administration has retrieved nearly 14-marla land near Jhanda Chichi from encroachment mafia.
The anti-encroachment operation was conducted with the help of a heavy police force.
The district administration also demolished concrete structures constructed at the encroached land.
According to a district administration spokesman, a report was compiled by the revenue officers about the encroached state land near Jhanda Chichi for which the operation was launched.
A case has also been lodged against the encroachers.