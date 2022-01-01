Admin retrieves over 123 kanal state land in Mouza Bajinial

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :The district administration under an operation launched against the land grabbers has retrieved over 123 kanal state land in Mouza Bajinial from the occupation of the encroachers.

According to a District Administration spokesman, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Usman Ashraf and Assistant Commissioner Saddar on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali conducted an operation in Mouza Bajinial, Tehsil Rawalpindi and retrieved the state land while the illegal structures were also demolished.

The district administration on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had issued strict instructions to all the departments concerned to map out illegal encroachments and take strict action against them, he said.

The DC Rawalpindi had directed the ACs of all tehsils of the district to expedite the operation against illegal constructions from their respective areas on the directives of the Punjab government.

