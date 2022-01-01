UrduPoint.com

Admin Retrieves Over 123 Kanal State Land In Mouza Bajinial

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Admin retrieves over 123 kanal state land in Mouza Bajinial

The district administration under an operation launched against the land grabbers has retrieved over 123 kanal state land in Mouza Bajinial from the occupation of the encroachers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :The district administration under an operation launched against the land grabbers has retrieved over 123 kanal state land in Mouza Bajinial from the occupation of the encroachers.

According to a District Administration spokesman, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Usman Ashraf and Assistant Commissioner Saddar on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali conducted an operation in Mouza Bajinial, Tehsil Rawalpindi and retrieved the state land while the illegal structures were also demolished.

The district administration on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had issued strict instructions to all the departments concerned to map out illegal encroachments and take strict action against them, he said.

The DC Rawalpindi had directed the ACs of all tehsils of the district to expedite the operation against illegal constructions from their respective areas on the directives of the Punjab government.

/395

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Rawalpindi Saddar Muhammad Ali All From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

SSP traffic appreciates police personnel for perfo ..

SSP traffic appreciates police personnel for performing duties on New Year night ..

42 seconds ago
 Sindh Agriculture University conducts training wor ..

Sindh Agriculture University conducts training workshop on dairy, milk, meat, sm ..

44 seconds ago
 Development work to be carried out in consultation ..

Development work to be carried out in consultation with locals: Speaker

46 seconds ago
 CTD Punjab arrests nine suspects

CTD Punjab arrests nine suspects

48 seconds ago
 Federal Govt purchases 250 b vaccines: Farrrukh Ha ..

Federal Govt purchases 250 b vaccines: Farrrukh Habib

3 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner holds 'Revenue Khuli Kutchery' ..

Deputy Commissioner holds 'Revenue Khuli Kutchery' to address citizens' complain ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.