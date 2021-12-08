UrduPoint.com

Admin Retrieves Over 15 Kanals State Land Worth Rs 90 Mln

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 11:03 PM

Admin retrieves over 15 kanals state land worth Rs 90 mln

Rawalpindi District administration under an operation launched against the land grabbers has retrieved over 15 kanals state land from the occupation of the encroachers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District administration under an operation launched against the land grabbers has retrieved over 15 kanals state land from the occupation of the encroachers.

According to a District Administration spokesman, the administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali conducted an operation in Mouza Malpor, Tehsil Taxila under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner and the Revenue officers concerned.

He informed that over 15 kanals state land worth Rs 90 million was retrieved.

The district administration as per orders of the Punjab Chief Minister had issued strict instructions to all the departments concerned to map out illegal encroachments and take strict action against them, he said.

The DC Rawalpindi had directed the ACs of all tehsils to expedite the operation against illegal constructions from their respective areas on the directives of the Punjab government.

/395

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Rawalpindi Taxila Muhammad Ali All From Million

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strat ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strategic cooperation: Joint Statem ..

9 minutes ago
 Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion ..

Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion project

25 minutes ago
 Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive to prove a landmark for ..

Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive to prove a landmark for youth: Zartaj Gul

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan intends to expand bilateral ties with U.S ..

Pakistan intends to expand bilateral ties with U.S.: FO Spokesperson

2 minutes ago
 More than 100 kites confiscated, two held

More than 100 kites confiscated, two held

2 minutes ago
 Naval chief condoles Indian CDS demise amid helico ..

Naval chief condoles Indian CDS demise amid helicopter crash

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.