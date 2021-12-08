Admin retrieves over 15 kanals state land worth Rs 90 mln

Rawalpindi District administration under an operation launched against the land grabbers has retrieved over 15 kanals state land from the occupation of the encroachers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District administration under an operation launched against the land grabbers has retrieved over 15 kanals state land from the occupation of the encroachers.

According to a District Administration spokesman, the administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali conducted an operation in Mouza Malpor, Tehsil Taxila under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner and the Revenue officers concerned.

He informed that over 15 kanals state land worth Rs 90 million was retrieved.

The district administration as per orders of the Punjab Chief Minister had issued strict instructions to all the departments concerned to map out illegal encroachments and take strict action against them, he said.

The DC Rawalpindi had directed the ACs of all tehsils to expedite the operation against illegal constructions from their respective areas on the directives of the Punjab government.

/395