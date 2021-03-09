UrduPoint.com
Admin Retrieves Over 192 Kanals Land In Kotli Sattian

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district administration accompanied by the local police on Tuesday launched an operation and retrieved over 192 kanals state land from the occupation of the encroachers.

According to a District Administration spokesman, the administration on the directive of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt rtd Anwar ul Haq conducted an operation at Moza Karor in Kotli Sattian under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Kotli Sattian Muhammad Faheem and the Revenue officers concerned.

He informed that over 192 kanals state land was retrieved.

"Operation against illegal construction was carried out and the structures illegally constructed on the land was demolished and the land was retrieved from the occupation of the encroachers," he added.

The district administration as per orders of the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had issued strict instructions to all the departments concerned to map out illegal encroachments and take strict action against them, he said.

The DC Rawalpindi had directed the ACs of all tehsils of the district to expedite the ongoing operation against illegal constructions from their respective areas on the directives of the Punjab government.

