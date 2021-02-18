Admin retrieves over 62 kanals land worth Rs 200 mln in Taxila

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :District administration Rawalpindi accompanied by the local police on Thursday launched an operation and retrieved 62 kanals and 16 marlas state land from the occupation of the encroachers.

According to a District Administration spokesman, the administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Anwar ul Haq conducted an operation in 'Moza Ahal Paswal', Taxila under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Taxila Shahzad Mehboob and the Revenue officers concerned.

He informed that 62 kanals and 16 marlas state land worth Rs 200 million was retrieved.

"Operation against the illegal constructions was carried out in 'Moza Ahal Paswal', Taxila and the land was retrieved from the occupation of the encroachers," he added.

The district administration as per orders of the Punjab Chief Minister has issued strict instructions to all the departments concerned to map out illegal encroachments and take strict action against them, he said.

The DC Rawalpindi had directed the ACs of all tehsils of the district to expedite the operation against illegal constructions from their respective areas on the directives of the Punjab government.