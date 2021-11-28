Admin retrieves over four kanals land worth Rs 80 mln

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District administration under an operation launched against the encroachers has retrieved four kanals state land from the occupation of the encroachers.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali conducted an operation on HMC Road in Taxila under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner and the Revenue officers concerned.

He informed that four kanals state land worth Rs 80 million was retrieved.

'Operation against the illegal constructions was carried out on HMC Road, Taxila and the land was retrieved from the occupation of the encroachers,' he added.

The district administration as per orders of the Punjab Chief Minister had issued strict instructions to all the departments concerned to map out illegal encroachments and take strict action against them, he said.

The DC Rawalpindi had directed the ACs of all tehsils of the district to expedite the operation against illegal constructions from their respective areas on the directives of the Punjab government.