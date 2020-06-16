UrduPoint.com
Admin Reviews Health Projects In Multan

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 02:41 PM

Admin reviews health projects in Multan

Government of Punjab has decided to improve health facilities spread here in the district after current budget announcement, particularly those which come into domain of primary and secondary health sectors

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Government of Punjab has decided to improve health facilities spread here in the district after current budget announcement, particularly those which come into domain of Primary and secondary health sectors.

DC Amir Khatak conducted a meeting with Pro-Vice chancellor Nishtar Medical University Dr Ahmad Ejaz Masood on Tuesday following this to review various projects including construction of Nishtar-2 Hospital along with Cancer Center and Pharmacy Block being underway in Nishtar Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, DC termed Nishtar-2 as the biggest project of South Punjab being initiated with billions of rupees of cost. He said the entire building would be completed with Rs4 billion and 90 crore, while Rs860.4 million used on purchasing required machinery.

Amir khatak said the government wanted to improve health department's capacity to cope with any unusual situation.coronavirus situation had crippled potential of health department, he said and underlining the need of strengthening primary and secondary health department sectors.

Ejaz Masood giving briefing on the occasion said construction of cancer center was reached almost at last stage through Rs139 million cost, with work on pharmacy block of Nishtar hospital also continued rapidly.

"Construction of four-storey pharmacy block would cost of Rs45 million was being constructed on six canal land area. First floor of pharmacy block got completed. It would also be used as ware house. He said Nishtar hospital had been deprived of pharmacy block and ware house for the last many decades.

