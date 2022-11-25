Admin sealed food production unit over for poor condition

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The local administration team sealed the food production unit of a famous bakery and initiated legal action against the owners.

On public complaints, a team of local administration led by Assistant Commissioner Fazail Mudassir raided the production unit of a bakery and witnessed unhygienic conditions and use of substandard and banned material in the production of various bakery items.