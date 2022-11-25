Admin Sealed Food Production Unit Over For Poor Condition
Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2022 | 05:10 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The local administration team sealed the food production unit of a famous bakery and initiated legal action against the owners.
On public complaints, a team of local administration led by Assistant Commissioner Fazail Mudassir raided the production unit of a bakery and witnessed unhygienic conditions and use of substandard and banned material in the production of various bakery items.