Open Menu

Admin Sealed Plant Polluting Environment

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Admin sealed plant polluting environment

The local administration sealed the asphalt plant established near the densely populated in Hassanabdal

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :The local administration sealed the asphalt plant established near the densely populated in Hassanabdal.

On public complaints and residents living in the area around the plant located on GT road, Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza had ordered the closure of that plant, which was causing environmental pollution.

A joint team of police and local administration led by Assistant Commissioner Dr. Sana Ramchand sealed the asphalt plant for an indefinite period after fulfilling the legal formalities.

Talking to newsmen, Dr. Sana has said that the plant was sealed as children and the local population was suffering from various ailments because of the toxic air pollutants arsenic, benzene, and formaldehyde and cadmium emitted by it.

Related Topics

Police Road From

Recent Stories

Emirates Charitable Association distributes sacrif ..

Emirates Charitable Association distributes sacrificial meat to 4,200 families

2 minutes ago
 Stocks diverge as US rally loses steam

Stocks diverge as US rally loses steam

2 minutes ago
 Moscow on US's Intention to Extradite Prigozhin: N ..

Moscow on US's Intention to Extradite Prigozhin: No Russian Citizen Subject to E ..

8 minutes ago
 EU moves closer to launching digital euro

EU moves closer to launching digital euro

10 minutes ago
 Mayor Peshawar greets Muslims Ummah over Eid-ul-Az ..

Mayor Peshawar greets Muslims Ummah over Eid-ul-Azha

8 minutes ago
 City police finalizes security plan for Eid-ul- Az ..

City police finalizes security plan for Eid-ul- Azha

8 minutes ago
UK Government Says Will Invest Over $100Mln to Hel ..

UK Government Says Will Invest Over $100Mln to Help Businesses Reduce Carbon Emi ..

7 minutes ago
 One Person Dead, About 1,200 Others Hospitalized i ..

One Person Dead, About 1,200 Others Hospitalized in Iran Due to Dust Storm - Off ..

7 minutes ago
 CTP finalizes traffic plan for tourists during Eid ..

CTP finalizes traffic plan for tourists during Eid holidays

7 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori distributes 100 ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori distributes 100 sacrificial goats among orpha ..

7 minutes ago
 Ex-US Marine Faces Homicide, Manslaughter Charges ..

Ex-US Marine Faces Homicide, Manslaughter Charges in NYC Subway Chokehold Death ..

2 minutes ago
 Belarus Ranks as Russia's Largest Trade Partner in ..

Belarus Ranks as Russia's Largest Trade Partner in CIS, 4th Across Globe - Putin

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan