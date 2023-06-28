Admin sealed plant polluting environment

The local administration sealed the asphalt plant established near the densely populated in Hassanabdal

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :The local administration sealed the asphalt plant established near the densely populated in Hassanabdal.

On public complaints and residents living in the area around the plant located on GT road, Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza had ordered the closure of that plant, which was causing environmental pollution.

A joint team of police and local administration led by Assistant Commissioner Dr. Sana Ramchand sealed the asphalt plant for an indefinite period after fulfilling the legal formalities.

Talking to newsmen, Dr. Sana has said that the plant was sealed as children and the local population was suffering from various ailments because of the toxic air pollutants arsenic, benzene, and formaldehyde and cadmium emitted by it.