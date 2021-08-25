Admin seals 34 shops on corona SOPs violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rawalpindi District Administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Amir Aqiq Khan on Wednesday sealed 34 shops on violation of corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Amir Aqiq Khan on Wednesday sealed 34 shops on violation of corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners City, Cantt and Taxila conducted raids and sealed the shops of the violators in Commercial Market, Murree Road, Saddar, Anwar Chowk Taxila, Ali Chowk and Aslam Market Taxila and also imposed fines amounting to Rs 10,000 on the violators.

AC Taxila also lodged FIRs against three shopkeepers, he added.

The spokesman informed that the DC had directed the Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates to remain in the field and ensure strict implementation of the SOPs and other preventive measures issued by the government to contain spread of coronavirus.

The DC urged the citizens to adopt all possible precautionary measures against corona as implementation of SOPs is inevitable to control spread of the virus.

Necessary action was also being taken against the violators, he said adding, the Delta variant is the fastest, fittest and most formidable version of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 for which special precautionary measures should be adopted by all the citizens.

He informed that the administration had launched crackdown in the entire district and action was being taken against the violators.

/395