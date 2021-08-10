UrduPoint.com

Admin Seals 54 Shops, Snooker Club, Restaurant On Corona SOPs Violation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 03:04 PM

Rawalpindi District Administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Amir Aqiq Khan has sealed 54 shops, a snooker club and a restaurant on violation of corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration also imposed fines amounting to Rs115,000 on the violators.

He said that Traffic Police Rawalpindi and Regional Transport Authority also conducted raids at public transport and imposed fines amounting to Rs317,000 on violation of SOPs.

He said that Traffic Police checked vehicles at different points and issued 1128 challan slips besides imposing Rs287,400 fines on the violators. 706 challan slips worth Rs151,200 were issued to the motorcyclists while 422 vehicles were penalized with fines amounting to Rs146,200 on SOPs violations.

He said that the DC had directed the assistant commissioners and magistrates to remain in the field and ensure strict implementation of the SOPs and other preventive measures issued by the government to contain spread of coronavirus.

The DC urged the citizens to adopt all possible precautionary measures against corona as implementation of SOPs is inevitable to control spread of the virus.

Necessary action was also being taken against the violators, he said, adding that the Delta variant is the fastest, fittest and most formidable version of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 for which special precautionary measures should be adopted by all the citizens.

He said that the administration had launched crackdown on the entire district and action was being taken against the violators.

