Admin seals fake jellies,paint and distemper factories, arrests owners

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration in its ongoing drive against adulteration mafia on Tuesday conducted raids on factories manufacturing health hazardous jellies,counterfeit paint and distemper at Dilazak Road here.

According to District administration,a raid was conducted after information was received that unhealthy jellies for children was being prepared at a factory. During raid,the district administration officials recovered a huge amount of chemicals being used in making hazardous jellies that were later supplied to various markets of the district.

Meanwhile, the district administration officials conducted raid on a factory where fake paint and distemper was being prepared and packed in the name of famous market brands and supplied to different parts of the province.

The administration sealed both the factories and confiscated all the machinery before taking into custody owners of factories.

According to the DC Office, the district administration was busy against adulteration mafia in the city and no leniency would be shown towards such elements playing with lives of others.