Admin seals four marriage halls on violation of Corona SOPs

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt, Anisha Hisham has sealed four marriage halls in Rawalpindi Cantonment Board area for holding indoor events over violations of Corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government to contain spread of Covid-19

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt, Anisha Hisham has sealed four marriage halls in Rawalpindi Cantonment board area for holding indoor events over violations of Corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government to contain spread of Covid-19.

According to a district administration spokesman, the AC conducted raids on Sunday night and also imposed fines amounting to Rs 200,000 on the violators.

Four halls including Asad Marriage Hall, Askari Marriage Hall on Misryal Road and Askari Wedding Hall and Zarin Marriage Hall in Dhok Syedan area were sealed during the operation conducted to check implementation of the SOPs.

The AC took action in accordance with the law and sealed the halls as the wedding ceremonies were going on and the SOPs were not being enforced.