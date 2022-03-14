Admin seeks ample arrangements for Shab-e-Barat

Administrator Korangi Javed-ur-Rehman and Municipal Commissioner Majid Ali have directed the officials concerned to make appropriate arrangements in the graveyard on the occasion of holy night "Shab-e-Barat"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Administrator Korangi Javed-ur-Rehman and Municipal Commissioner Majid Ali have directed the officials concerned to make appropriate arrangements in the graveyard on the occasion of holy night "Shab-e-Barat".

They directed to establish reception camps and stalls of drinking water outside the graveyards on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, said a statement.

Meanwhile, Director Parks Waqas Soomro visited different graveyards to inspect arrangements for Shab-e-Barat.