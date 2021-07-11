Admin sets up 10 cattle markets for sale of sacrificial animals in Rwp district

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district administration has set up 10 cattle markets for sale of sacrificial animals in Rawalpindi district including three at Bhatta Chowk, Adiala Road and Chakri Road in Rawalpindi city areas.

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) and Cantonment board authorities have imposed a ban on the entry of sacrificial animals in the city and cantonment areas. Under the ban, the sale and purchase of the animals has been restricted on the occasion of Eid ul Azha. The decision was taken to maintain cleanliness and avoid waste pollution in the city, said a MCR spokesperson.

According to a district administration spokesperson, the administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Aamir Aqiq Khan, has set up 10 approved cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha.

In Rawalpindi, cattle markets of sacrificial animals were set up at Bhatta Chowk near Koh-e-Noor Mills Rawalpindi Cantt, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Adiala Road and Chakri Road near Al-Haram City.

Gujar Khan cattle market was set up near Domeli Bridge while the sale point of sacrificial animals of Murree Tehsil is near Lower Bazar Murree. Kalar Syedan Mandi was set up at Mangle bypass, he added.

Similarly, Kotli Sattian sale point of sacrificial animals is near Chovera Bazar near Rescue-1122 office and Kahuta cattle market is near Tanki Road near Chan Shah, Kahuta.

Taxila and Wah Cantt cattle markets were set up at G.T.Road Wah Cantt near Sharif Hospital Stop, HIT Taxila, Sunday Bazar Timber Market Road and POF near Wah Cantt.

He advised the citizens that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, all possible precautionary measures should be adopted to avoid Corona and Congo viruses.

In order to protect the citizens from the Congo virus, clean the markets as well as ensure the health and hygiene of the animals.

The administration has restricted free movement of sacrificial animals inside the city so that it could properly spray the animals at the entry points to ensure their protection from Congo virus.

The administration has directed the officials of livestock department to set up camps at all entry points to spray the animals against the tick.

The teams of livestock department would also continue anti-Congo spray in and at main entries of the cattle markets.

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board allowed the contractor to set up a temporary cattle market in Bhatta Chowk and imposed a ban on sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in all other cantonment areas.

Authorities concerned have been directed to strictly implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Strict action would be taken against vendors who violate orders besides imposition of heavy fine and confiscation of the animals, RCB spokesman said.

"RCB has finalized arrangements to launch a grand operation against illegal animal markets and would take strict action in accordance with the law against the violators," he added.

/395