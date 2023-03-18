UrduPoint.com

Admin Sets Up 10 Mega Points To Supply Free Flour To Poor, Deserving People

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Admin sets up 10 mega points to supply free flour to poor, deserving people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :District Administration on the directives of the Punjab government here on Saturday set up 10 mega points to supply free flour to poor and deserving people.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema, four mega points have been set up in Rawalpindi while one each established at tehsil level.

There would be four desks at each mega point, two for men and two for women, he added.

232 trucking points would also be established in Rawalpindi district during Ramadan to facilitate the citizens, he said.

He informed that 100,000 free flour bags would be distributed in Rawalpindi on a daily basis.

During Ramadan, three bags of free flour would be given per person and all-out efforts would be made to provide free flour to the poor and deserving citizens as the government was striving to provide relief to the people on priority.

