Admin sets up 11 cattle markets for sale of sacrificial animals in Rawalpindi district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration has set up 11 cattle markets for the sale of sacrificial animals in Rawalpindi district.

According to a district administration spokesperson, the administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq, has set up 11 cattle markets for Eidul Azha.

In Rawalpindi, cattle markets of sacrificial animals have been set up at Bhatta Chowk near Koh-e-Noor Mills Rawalpindi Cantt, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Adiala Road on Adiala Road and Chakri Road near Al-Haram City.

Gujar Khan cattle market has been set up on Gulyana Road, Mangal Chowk near Kalar by-pass, Tanki Road near Chan Shah Jalyar Kahuta, Chovera Bazaar near Rescue-1122, Kotli Sattian, HIT near Sunday Bazaar timber market road Taxila, Sharif Hospital Stop on G.T.Road Wah Cantt, Tehsil Road, Lower Bazaar Murree and Jhika Gali Murree.

He advised the citizens to adopt all possible precautionary measures to avoid Corona and Congo viruses on Eid ul Azha.

In order to protect the citizens from the Congo virus, clean the markets and ensure the health and hygiene of animals.

The administration has restricted the free movement of sacrificial animals inside the city so that it could properly spray the animals at the entry points to ensure their protection from the virus.

The administration has directed the officials of the livestock department to set up camps at all entry points to spray the animals against the tick. The teams of the livestock department would also continue anti-congo spray in and at main entries of the cattle markets.

The staff of the departments would be deployed and their duty roasters would be sent to the DC office, and this exercise be continued till Eidul Azha, he added.

Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Boards (RCB) have also imposed a ban on the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals on roads and open places in cantonment areas.

According to a RCB spokesman, the board on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB Imran Gulzar had formed teams to check the illegal cattle markets in Cantonment areas, adding, no animal vendor would be allowed to bring sacrificial animals in the residential areas.

The sale and purchase of sacrificial animals on the roads and streets would be banned and all-out efforts would be made to keep the cantonment areas neat and clean during the Eid-ul-Azha days. The authorities concerned had been instructed to strictly implement standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Strict action would be taken against vendors found violating the orders besides imposition of heavy fines and confiscation of their animals.

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board had established a cattle market at Bhatta Chowk on Misrial Road for the sale and purchase of the sacrificial animals.

He said that the board had auctioned the contract to establish temporary cattle market at Bhatta Chowk on Misrial Road at Rs 80.6 million.

He said the contractor would charge Rs 2,000 per goat and sheep and Rs 3,000 per cow and bull from the buyer.

The market was set up on modern lines where besides water, veterinary doctors were also available to check the health of the animals.

City Traffic Police (CTP) have also deployed 117 personnel including five DSPs, 18 Inspectors, 88 traffic wardens and six assistant traffic wardens to regulate traffic near cattle markets of the district.

