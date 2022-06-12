Admin sets up 2,528 flour sales points in Rwp division to supply subsidized flour to citizens: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal has said that the administration had set up 2,528 flour sales points in Rawalpindi division to supply subsidized flour to the citizens on the rates fixed by the Punjab government.

He said that the price magistrates were regularly conducting raids to check prices of daily use items and all-out efforts were being made to provide relief to the citizens.

The Commissioner informed that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against profiteers and hoarders on daily basis.

He informed raids were conducted in four districts of the division on daily basis and fines were imposed on the rules violators.

Cases were also being sealed against profiteers and hoarders while their shops were also being sealed, he added.

The administrative officers also visit wholesale markets and auction process is monitored, fixing the prices fairly and ensuring that the shopkeepers could get the goods at reasonable prices.

He said, over 1.7 million flour bags of 10 kg and over 5.5 million bags of 20 kg had been sold on flour sales points.

207 DC counters had been set up in the stores, and the quality of essential items was being ensured.

35 pushcart bazaars were set up to provide fruits and vegetables to the citizens at affordable rates and 42 other bazaars had been set up where food items are available at wholesale rates.

