Admin Sets Up 74 Wheat Flour Sale Points In Rwp

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Admin sets up 74 wheat flour sale points in Rwp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Food Department on Wednesday set up 74 wheat flour sale points in different areas of the district to facilitate the citizens and ensure regular supply of the flour on subsidized rates.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, earlier, 60 wheat flour sale points were set up by the administration while on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan, the number of the sale points were increased to 74 in different areas of Rawalpindi including city, cantt and saddar.

He informed that all the flour mills of the district were directed to supply 500 subsidized wheat flour bags weighing 10 kg to the citizens daily.The administration was ensuring supply of nearly 37,000 wheat flour bags on daily basis in various markets and bazaars across the district.

He said the district administration teams were also monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to prevent the smuggling of wheat flour and action would be taken against the violators according to the law.

In line with the directives of the district administration, the food department had launched a crackdown on flour mills for not providing the required quota, he added.

"The food department will take action against hoarders and those involved in the cartelisation of wheat causing a price hike as we have a surplus of agricultural commodities in the Rawalpindi division," he added.

Responding to a question, he said there was no flour shortage in the district and an ample quantity of flour was available at all sale points.

