Admin sets up control room at DC office to cope with any emergency situation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :A special control room set up at Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office Rawalpindi is working round the clock to cope with any emergency situation.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal had directed the departments concerned particularly Police, City Traffic Police (CTP) and Rescue-1122 to remain alert during Eid ul Fitr holidays to ensure security and provide maximum relief to the citizens.

He informed that chairing a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority held here the other day, the Commissioner had directed the authorities concerned to finalize all the arrangements for Eid holidays.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq briefed the Commissioner regarding arrangements finalized to avoid any untoward incident during Eid holidays and carrying out relief and rescue operation in case of an emergency.

The meeting was attended by Rescue 1122, Superintendent of Police Rawal Town, Rawalpindi Development Authority, City Traffic Police, District Health, Metropolitan Corporation, IESCO, WASA, RWMC, Forest Department and other agencies, he added.

Briefing the meeting the DC informed that cleaning of nullahs had already been started before the onset of monsoon season.

Noor ul Amin Mengal said that during Eid days people turn to parks for sightseeing and entertainment which increases rush and overcrowding could cause accidents.

The Commissioner directed the authorities concerned to pay more attention to parks and other public places besides setting up special posts at various points by Rescue-1122 to avoid any untoward incident.

The Commissioner said, negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.

He also directed police to remain alert particularly during eid congregations and keep an eye on suspicious elements to avoid any unpleasant incident.

The spokesman informed that the DC in another meeting has also reviewed security and traffic arrangements of Murree finalized for Eid ul Fitr holidays to facilitate the tourists.

The holidays of all the departments concerned including Murree administration have been canceled to make the arrangements foolproof.

The DC said that the tourists could come to Murree during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays to relax and enjoy the holidays.

Foolproof security would be provided to the tourists in Murree particularly during holidays, he added.

Indecent treatment with the tourists visiting Murree would not be tolerated under any circumstances, the DC said adding, best possible arrangements were being finalized to facilitate the tourists in Murree.

He urged the tourists to observe traffic rules on the roads of Murree to avoid traffic mess and any untoward incident during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Parking of the vehicles would not be allowed outside the parking areas. There would be a complete ban on illegal parking on the roads in Murree besides exit and entry points and cooking on the roadside.

The spokesman informed that Rawalpindi district police have launched Murree Tourism Police for the convenience and protection of the tourists.

Patriata and Pahguari Police Stations have also been made functional for the safety and service of citizens and tourists, he said adding, in Murree, SP Kohsar was already performing his duties while a specially trained force has been deployed for Murree Tourism Police.

Murree Tourism Police initially have 150 police officers and personnel, a special tourist van, 03 specially prepared vehicles, 25 motorcycles and horse riding squad.

He said that specially prepared vehicles and motorcycles have been provided to Murree Tourism Police.

Murree Tourism Police would play a significant role in promoting tourism activities by providing assistance, protection and facilities to the tourists, he added.

