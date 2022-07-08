Admin sets up control room for emergency situation on Eid ul Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district administration on the directives of Punjab government has set up a special control room here in Civil Defence Office to cope with any emergency situation during Eid ul Azha holidays.

According to a district administration spokesman, the control room has been set up under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Cantt Rawalpindi, Anisha Hisham to monitor and main law and order situation on Eid ul Azha.

The control room, in case of any emergency would respond immediately and contact the department concerned to address the issue.

The control room would work round the clock which can be contacted on 051-9292963 and 0321-5571042.

The authorities concerned particularly of Police, City Traffic Police and Rescue-1122 have been directed to remain alert during Eid-ul-Azha holidays to ensure security and provide maximum relief to the citizens.

The spokesman informed that chairing a meeting, the Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had directed the authorities concerned to finalize all the arrangements for Eid holidays.

Foolproof security would be provided to the tourists in Murree particularly during holidays, he added.

He urged the tourists to observe traffic rules on the roads of Murree to avoid traffic mess and any untoward incident during Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

Parking of the vehicles would not be allowed outside the parking areas. There would be a complete ban on illegal parking on the roads in Murree besides exit and entry points.

The spokesman informed that Rawalpindi district police had launched Murree Tourism Police for the convenience and protection of the tourists.

