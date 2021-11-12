Admin sets up DC Counters to provide relief to citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah has set up DC Counters in a number of Marts and Departmental Stores to supply essential commodities at official rates.

According to a district administration spokesman, the steps was taken to provide relief to the citizens.

She informed that the Commissioner had directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the division to set up DC counters in Marts and departmental stores to facilitate the citizens.

Meanwhile, DC, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali had also directed the price magistrates to accelerate the crackdown against hoarders and take strict action in accordance with the law to check sugar hoarding in all tehsils of the district.

She informed that sufficient stocks of sugar were available in all tehsils of the district and there was no shortage of sugar in Rawalpindi district.

The DC had instructed all the price magistrates to ensure supply of sugar at official rates and take strict action against the violators, she said adding, no one would be allowed to indulge in hoarding of food items particularly sugar.

The administration on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had launched a special campaign and taking action against profiteers and hoarders.

