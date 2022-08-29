UrduPoint.com

Admin Sets Up Two Aid Camps, Removes Illegal Aid Collectors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2022 | 01:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The district administration has set up two aid collecting camps for the flood-affected people of the province here on Monday on the directive of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shafi Ullah Khan.

According to details, the first camp has been set at Tehmas Khan Football Ground while the second one is at Hayatabad sports Complex to collect assistance for the people affected by the devastative flood in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The administration said that reason behind setting up only two flood-aid camps was to save people from deception adding that the collected aid would be distributed among the flood affectees in calamity-hit districts.

It said there were complaints regarding camps set for collection of aid in the name of flood victims adding that no one has the right to illegally collect aid for the flood affectees. The administration said that many such camps have been eliminated from various sites.

It said that people willing to assist their flood-affected brethren could deposit their aid at camps established by the district administration at two mentioned points and added that administrative officers have issued strict directives for the removal of all illegal aid camps in the district.

