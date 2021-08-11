UrduPoint.com

Admin Starts Detaching LPG Cylinders From Commercial Vehicles, 106 Vehicles Impounded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration started detaching Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders from commercial transport vehicles as it continued crackdown impounding overall 208 vehicles during last two days including 106 on the second day on Wednesday.

The crackdown ordered by deputy commissioner Ali Shahzad and led by secretary regional transport authority Rana Mohsin accompanying civil defence teams sealed seven LPG refilling units near general bus stand. They also sealed three bus stands and got FIRs registered against six drivers, according to an official release.

Meanwhile, representatives of transporters and bus stand owners met with DC where they received instructions to voluntarily detach LPG cylinders from their vehicles and submit affidavits in this connection.

The deputy commissioner said they were not depriving transporters of their means of earning but added that their actions were meant to keep lives of commuters safe.

The DC said that a modern workshop would be set up in Multan to check quality of LPG cylinders.

On this occasion, transporters promised to cooperate with the administration in implementing guidelines for making travel safer for passengers.

