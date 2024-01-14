Open Menu

Admin Starts Registration Process Of Qingqi Passenger & Loader Rickshaws

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Admin starts registration process of Qingqi passenger & loader rickshaws

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi district administration has started a campaign for registration of Qingqi passenger and loader rickshaws, said a district administration spokesman.

He informed that after the registration process, the zoning process of the city would be completed and according to Qingqi zoning, the route permits would be issued.

Regular stands would also be allocated for parking the loader rickshaws, he informed.

He further said that Rawalpindi city was facing traffic problems due to non-registration of thousands of Qingqi passenger and loader rickshaws.

The administration had given six months amnesty to Qingqi passenger and loader rickshaws, he said adding, special registrations counters had been established at two different places in Rawalpindi for the registration of the passenger and loader rickshaws.

Vehicle Inspection Centers would also be open seven days a week for fitness certification of the passenger and loader rickshaws, he added.

The spokesman further informed that the Commissioner had directed the authorities concerned to lodge FIRs against vehicles’ Jumma Bazaar ban violators.

"There is a complete ban on Jumma Bazaar of the vehicles in the city, he said adding, FIRs would be lodged against the dealers and the vehicle owners found violating the ban," he added.

"Rawalpindi city is very congested and the traffic problems were increasing due to illegal parking and other violations," he said.

"Jumma bazaar of vehicles causes traffic problems as well as security risk," he added.

He said that strict legal action would be taken against the violators under Section 144 already imposed by the Deputy Commissioner.

In the next phase, an open space outside the city would be identified where the vehicle Jumma Bazaar would be set up, he added.

/395

Related Topics

Vehicles Vehicle Traffic Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

6 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

15 hours ago
 Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation ..

Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle

15 hours ago
 DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Ar ..

DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan

15 hours ago
 CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt ..

CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery

15 hours ago
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate o ..

59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..

15 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners ..

IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..

15 hours ago
 Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

15 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..

15 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday

15 hours ago
 Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportatio ..

Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan