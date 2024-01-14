Admin starts registration process of Qingqi passenger & loader rickshaws

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi district administration has started a campaign for registration of Qingqi passenger and loader rickshaws, said a district administration spokesman.

He informed that after the registration process, the zoning process of the city would be completed and according to Qingqi zoning, the route permits would be issued.

Regular stands would also be allocated for parking the loader rickshaws, he informed.

He further said that Rawalpindi city was facing traffic problems due to non-registration of thousands of Qingqi passenger and loader rickshaws.

The administration had given six months amnesty to Qingqi passenger and loader rickshaws, he said adding, special registrations counters had been established at two different places in Rawalpindi for the registration of the passenger and loader rickshaws.

Vehicle Inspection Centers would also be open seven days a week for fitness certification of the passenger and loader rickshaws, he added.

The spokesman further informed that the Commissioner had directed the authorities concerned to lodge FIRs against vehicles’ Jumma Bazaar ban violators.

"There is a complete ban on Jumma Bazaar of the vehicles in the city, he said adding, FIRs would be lodged against the dealers and the vehicle owners found violating the ban," he added.

"Rawalpindi city is very congested and the traffic problems were increasing due to illegal parking and other violations," he said.

"Jumma bazaar of vehicles causes traffic problems as well as security risk," he added.

He said that strict legal action would be taken against the violators under Section 144 already imposed by the Deputy Commissioner.

In the next phase, an open space outside the city would be identified where the vehicle Jumma Bazaar would be set up, he added.

