Admin striving for public convenience during PSL: DC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration is striving for the convenience of local citizens during Pakistan Super League (PSL-8) matches.

In a statement on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider said that shuttle service for senior citizens was available from parking lot to stadium while drinking water facility was also available for citizens.

The DC said that three parking spaces for visitors including Govt College for Boys Gulberg, Liberty Parking area and LDA parking plaza Sun Fort Hotel were arranged. She instructed that drinking water should also be provided outside the stadium for the pedestrians and alternative routes should be kept open for the public during PSL matches.

The DC directed that traffic should be stopped for the minimum time during the arrival of the teams to the stadium and the return to the hotel. She said the district administration was making all possible efforts for ensuring the convenience of citizens. As per the instructions of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, the convenience of public was the foremost priority of the government, she added.