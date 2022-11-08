UrduPoint.com

Admin Takes Action To Control Smog

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Admin takes action to control smog

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration on Tuesday initiated action against burning of crops and trash to restrict increasing threats of smog in the environment.

According to Deputy Commissioner Samee Ullah Farooq, there were 29 FIRs registered until now for burning crops with about Rs. 500,000 fine imposed on the accused. Furthermore, the agriculture department was given instructions to take measures against smog emission, he said.

He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the administration for protecting the environment from the hazard of smog proliferation.

He said today the weather arrived when it became necessary to overcome smog; adding that the administration was completely active to do the needful.

He said the district administration was going to seal kilns that were not converted to zigzag technology. There were 63 kilns of the kind sealed with 29 of their owners booked with respective police stations across the district.

He said the administration had already initiated a full-fledged drive to aware farmers of damages caused by smog.

Related Topics

Weather Police Technology Agriculture Fine From

Recent Stories

Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

21 minutes ago
 CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismi ..

CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismissed

56 minutes ago
 realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created ..

Realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created with Raamis for the 11.11 Sale ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives New Ukrainian Ambas ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives New Ukrainian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago
 OIC at Ifrane Conference: Media Helps Early Expos ..

OIC at Ifrane Conference: Media Helps Early Exposure of the Plight of the Vulne ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs shares its corporate excellence expe ..

Dubai Customs shares its corporate excellence experience with Dubai Culture

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.