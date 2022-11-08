Admin takes action to control smog

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration on Tuesday initiated action against burning of crops and trash to restrict increasing threats of smog in the environment.

According to Deputy Commissioner Samee Ullah Farooq, there were 29 FIRs registered until now for burning crops with about Rs. 500,000 fine imposed on the accused. Furthermore, the agriculture department was given instructions to take measures against smog emission, he said.

He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the administration for protecting the environment from the hazard of smog proliferation.

He said today the weather arrived when it became necessary to overcome smog; adding that the administration was completely active to do the needful.

He said the district administration was going to seal kilns that were not converted to zigzag technology. There were 63 kilns of the kind sealed with 29 of their owners booked with respective police stations across the district.

He said the administration had already initiated a full-fledged drive to aware farmers of damages caused by smog.