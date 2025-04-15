Admin takes preventive measures for livestock diseases ahead of Eid-ul-Adha

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2025 | 07:35 PM

In line with its commitment to public health and safety, the Abbottabad District Administration on Tuesday has launched comprehensive measures to safeguard sacrificial animals and the public from the outbreak of livestock-related diseases ahead of Eid-ul-Adha

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) In line with its commitment to public health and safety, the Abbottabad District Administration on Tuesday has launched comprehensive measures to safeguard sacrificial animals and the public from the outbreak of livestock-related diseases ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.

A key component of this initiative is vaccination campaign being carried out by specialized teams from the Livestock Department. These teams are actively vaccinating sacrificial animals across the district to prevent the spread of Lumpy Skin Disease and Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), both of which pose serious risks to animal and human health during the high-traffic livestock trading period.

According to officials, the vaccination drive is being carried out in both urban and rural areas, with a focus on early identification and control of infected livestock.

The teams are not only administering vaccines but also educating animal owners on symptoms, prevention techniques, and the importance of maintaining hygiene in cattle sheds and enclosures.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad emphasized the importance of public cooperation in making the campaign successful.

“We urge all citizens to allow our teams access to their animals and follow veterinary and hygiene guidelines. Protecting both animal and human health is our top priority this Eid,” he said.

In addition, special surveillance measures have been implemented at entry and exit points of the district to monitor the movement of animals and prevent the transportation of potentially infected livestock.

These coordinated efforts reflect the government’s commitment to ensuring a safe and healthy Eid-ul-Adha for the people of Abbottabad.

