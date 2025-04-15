Admin Takes Preventive Measures For Livestock Diseases Ahead Of Eid-ul-Adha
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2025 | 07:35 PM
In line with its commitment to public health and safety, the Abbottabad District Administration on Tuesday has launched comprehensive measures to safeguard sacrificial animals and the public from the outbreak of livestock-related diseases ahead of Eid-ul-Adha
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) In line with its commitment to public health and safety, the Abbottabad District Administration on Tuesday has launched comprehensive measures to safeguard sacrificial animals and the public from the outbreak of livestock-related diseases ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.
A key component of this initiative is vaccination campaign being carried out by specialized teams from the Livestock Department. These teams are actively vaccinating sacrificial animals across the district to prevent the spread of Lumpy Skin Disease and Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), both of which pose serious risks to animal and human health during the high-traffic livestock trading period.
According to officials, the vaccination drive is being carried out in both urban and rural areas, with a focus on early identification and control of infected livestock.
The teams are not only administering vaccines but also educating animal owners on symptoms, prevention techniques, and the importance of maintaining hygiene in cattle sheds and enclosures.
Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad emphasized the importance of public cooperation in making the campaign successful.
“We urge all citizens to allow our teams access to their animals and follow veterinary and hygiene guidelines. Protecting both animal and human health is our top priority this Eid,” he said.
In addition, special surveillance measures have been implemented at entry and exit points of the district to monitor the movement of animals and prevent the transportation of potentially infected livestock.
These coordinated efforts reflect the government’s commitment to ensuring a safe and healthy Eid-ul-Adha for the people of Abbottabad.
Recent Stories
BUMHS starts 20-day training for faculty members
CPEC is game changer for Pakistan's future: Governor Kundi
Islamabad sees 20% crime drop in first four months of 2025
Admin takes preventive measures for livestock diseases ahead of Eid-ul-Adha
S. Korea plans extra $4.9 bn help for chips amid US tariff anxiety
TEVTA signs agreement to set up Pak-China Digital Silk Road Institute
PSDE 38th Conference opens with urgent call for digital transformation, policy r ..
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 385 points
Rupee gains 04 paisa against US Dollar
Realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Dananeer’s Favourite Phone — ..
Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre
Vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture the Future” in Partnership ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BUMHS starts 20-day training for faculty members5 minutes ago
-
CPEC is game changer for Pakistan's future: Governor Kundi5 minutes ago
-
Islamabad sees 20% crime drop in first four months of 20255 minutes ago
-
Admin takes preventive measures for livestock diseases ahead of Eid-ul-Adha5 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Nowshera firing incident20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Kazakhstan vow to deepen cultural cooperation in Arts, Heritage & Film20 minutes ago
-
Politicising matters of national interest regrettable: NA Speaker30 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman directs restoration of 23 water fountains30 minutes ago
-
MoIB launches song to honor Ambassadors of Pakistani excellence30 minutes ago
-
Clarification on PTI delegation’s absence from meeting with US congressional delegation30 minutes ago
-
Annual Integrated Student Support Activities kicks off at FJWU30 minutes ago
-
NA speaker stresses diplomats’ role in shaping Pakistan’s global image30 minutes ago