Open Menu

Admin Takes Solid Steps To Reduce Prices Of Daily Use Items: DC Rwp

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Admin takes solid steps to reduce prices of daily use items: DC Rwp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Hassan Waqar Cheema has said that the administration had taken solid steps to reduce the prices of daily use items.

He informed that 50 magistrates were monitoring the prices of food items in Rawalpindi district.

163 shopkeepers involved in profiteering were arrested during March, he informed.

The DC said that 15 cases were registered and 14 shops were sealed on the sale of substandard items.

Fines amounting to over Rs 3.5 million were also imposed on the retailers found involved in profiteering, he said adding, in over 30,000 inspections conducted and nearly 1350 violations were checked.

Hassan Waqar Cheema informed that the price of onion in Rawalpindi is Rs 100 less than Islamabad.

There is a big wholesale market in Islamabad which is controlled by the Islamabad administration, he said and informed that a market had recently been established in Rawat where the prices of vegetables and fruits were being monitored to provide relief to the citizens.

Agriculture Fair Price Shop and wholesale market had also been established on the special instructions of the Punjab Government to facilitate the people, the DC added.

Hassan Waqar Cheema informed that the citizens were buying the food items at wholesale rates in Ramazan Sasta Bazaar set up outside Nawaz Sharif Park on Murree Road.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Islamabad Government Of Punjab Murree Road Sale Rawalpindi Price March Market Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

13 hours ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

13 hours ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

14 hours ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

15 hours ago
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

15 hours ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

16 hours ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

16 hours ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

16 hours ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

16 hours ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan