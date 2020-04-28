UrduPoint.com
Admin Takes Steps To Maintain Demand, Supply In Markets

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 02:32 PM

District administration took special steps to maintain balance between demand and supply of fruits and vegetables in local markets in order to facilitate locals in on-going month of Ramazan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :District administration took special steps to maintain balance between demand and supply of fruits and vegetables in local markets in order to facilitate locals in on-going month of Ramazan.

ADC Revenue Muhammad Tayyab Khan, Extra Assistant Director Agriculture Khalid Mahmood and Secretary Market Committee Ejaz Munais reviewed auction process of vegetable and fruit here on Tuesday.

The district administration appealed traders' community to play role for providing people relief in the holy month.

ADC Revenue asked local authorities to make traders aware of using disinfection tunnel installed in markets to save their lives and others.

Traders' representatives informed the government officials that lemon supply in vegetable market was increased by the time. Supply of one truck of lemon arriving from Sindh was increased to four, with all kind of seasonal vegetables and fruits were present in markets. They said onion was available in market at rate of Rs14-20/ kg.

